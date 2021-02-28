DOT gives a glimpse into how workers prepare for winter seasons

(WBNG) -- While the last weekend of February was definitely warmer than some the Southern Tier has seen in the past, as March approaches, colder days are still expected.

With a tough 2020/2021 winter season, 12 News checked in with the Department of Transportation on how those working on the ground -- like in a snow plow -- prepare and keep their morale up.

The DOT said that their workers feel a sense of responsibility when snow and ice season comes, adding that minimizing damage is a morale booster in and of itself.

"Our people -- especially the veterans -- really have this kind of 'bring it on' attitude when snow and ice season starts, so when they get a challenge ttis kind of like 'Yeehaw, let's get this thing under control'," said Scott Cook, NYSDOT Region 9 Public Information Officer, adding, "It's kind of like a victory."

But, the DOT added that going into the winter months, workers do have to emotionally and mentally prepare as shifts can last up to 12 hours if a storm comes.

The DOT says they value feedback from the public and as well as state and local officials. They add that New York State ranks highly in regards to emergency responses.