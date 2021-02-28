Fire kills 3 children in Syrian camp housing IS families

The U.N. children’s agency says a fire in a camp housing families of members of the Islamic State group killed three children and injured 15 others in northeast Syria. UNICEF on Sunday called for the safe reintegration and repatriation of all children in al-Hol Camp and across the northeast of Syria following the fire the day before. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Al-Hol houses the wives, widows, children and other family members of IS militants — more than 80% of its 62,000 residents are women and children. The majority are Iraqis and Syrians.