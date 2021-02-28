Governor Cuomo issues statements on sexual harassment allegations, says he will comply with AG

ALBANY, N.Y (AP/WBNG) -- Governor Cuomo said late Sunday that he will give New York Attorney General Letitia James authority to select a private lawyer to fully investigate sexual harassment allegations made by two former aides.

After initially calling for federal Judge Barbara Jones to investigate the probe, the governor's counsel asked for both Attorney General James and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to "jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer" to review the allegations.

Attorney General James forcefully rejected the proposal in a statement where she asserted her legal authority to make the appointment.

She wrote:

“To clarify, I do not accept the governor’s proposal. The state’s Executive Law clearly gives my office the authority to investigate this matter once the governor provides a referral. While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task, per Executive Law. The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted.”

Later in the evening, the Governor's Special Counsel and Senior Advisor, Beth Garvey, responded that the governor's office will "voluntarily cooperate fully," adding that the office wants "a thorough and independent review that is above reproach and beyond political interference."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has acknowledged for the first time that some of his behavior with women had been "misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation." He said Sunday he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state's attorney general. In a statement released amid mounting criticism from within his own party, the Democrat maintained that he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. But he said he had teased people and made jokes about their personal lives in an attempt to be "playful." He said he now understands that some of his interactions had been "insensitive or too personal."