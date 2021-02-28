Gunmen kill Islamic cleric, his son, student in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a trio of gunmen have shot and killed a religious cleric, his teenage son and a student on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, amid a rise in militant attacks. Police officer Shahzad Khan said the killing took place in the Bhara Kahu neighborhood when Mufti Ikramur Rehman was heading toward his car with his 13-year-old son and a seminary student late Saturday night. He said three assailants fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The cleric, his son and the student received multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital. No one immediately claimed responsibility.