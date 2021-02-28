Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and the feisty Cleveland Cavaliers beat the East-best Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime. The Cavaliers earned their fourth road win of the season. They got one against a Sixers team that built the best record in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid had 42 points and 13 rebounds, and Ben Simmons scored 24 for the Sixers. The Cavaliers won their third straight game.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Kris Letang got his second goal of the game with 26 seconds left on the clock in overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh, which won for the sixth time in eigt games. Tristan Jarry finished with 24 saves. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, starting for the fifth straight game, stopped 27 shots.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots to shut out the Buffalo Sabres for a second time this season in leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 win. The Flyers were spurred by a replenished lineup in which four players returned after spending two weeks in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. They included Scott Laughton, who scored a breakaway goal to make it 3-0 with 1:06 remaining in the second period. Sean Couturier had a goal and assist to extend his points streak to five games. The Sabres dropped to 2-6-1 in their past nine and played their second game without captain Jack Eichel, who is listed day to day with a lower body injury.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least the next month with a lower-body injury, leaving Buffalo with one established netminder. Captain Jack Eichel will also miss his second game but remains day to day with a lower-body injury. The updates by coach Ralph Krueger on Saturday came before Buffalo hosted the Philadelphia Flyers. On the bright side, high-priced forward Jeff Skinner is set to return after being a healthy scratch the past three games. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will play 3 1/2 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and spent two weeks in the NHL’s coronavirus protocol. Forward Tobias Rieder will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — AJ Wilson scored 16 points as George Mason romped past La Salle 89-54. Tyler Kolek and Javon Greene added 15 points each for the Patriots. Jared Kimbrough led the Explorers with 21 points.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski scored 23 points as Lafayette beat Lehigh 75-69 to clinch the Patriot League’s Central Division title and earn the third seed to the upcoming playoffs. E.J. Stephens had 16 points for Lafayette. Neal Quinn added 10 points. Kyle Jenkins had nine points and seven rebounds. Marques Wilson had 22 points for the Mountain Hawks. Nic Lynch tied a season high with 22 points. Evan Taylor had 9 points and 15 rebounds.