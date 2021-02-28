Islanders blank Penguins 2-0 behind rookie Sorokin

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves as the New York Islanders finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders went 8-2-2 during February with all four losses coming against the Penguins. The teams faced each other six times in the month. The Islanders remained the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home with a 7-0-2 mark at Nassau Coliseum. Sorokin has two wins in five starts with both being shutouts. It was the first time the Penguins were shut out in 20 games this season.