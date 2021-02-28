Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman has come to Dubai’s port for repairs. It arrived Sunday after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran. While the crew was unharmed in the blast, the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two on its starboard side just above the waterline, according to American defense officials. It remains unclear what caused the blast, but the incident comes amid sharply rising tension between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal. Iran increasingly has sought to pressure President Joe Biden’s administration to lift sanctions.