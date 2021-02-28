New local art exhibition opens at Roberson

The Roberson Museum and Science Center opened a new exhibition Sunday to showcase artists who live and work within 100 miles of Binghamton. Amid the pandemic, it's a rare opportunity for local artists to have their work seen in-person.

The exhibition, which runs until August, features more than 35 artists. Artists earlier submitted their works. The best work was chosen to be featured in the show.

"I like going to art exhibitions so when I see one I gotta go," said Emily Velavega.

Paintings, photographs, sculptures, even furniture on display.

One person in the gallery, Lori Kate, said their favorite photograph showed what appears at first glance to be a typical playing card.

"This one is amazing, right behind me," Lori Kate said

The man behind the painting is Rich Harrington. It's the same painting that won first place in the competition.

"I was surpised and honored to tell the truth," he said.

Harrington said he hopes people will see his painting as one thing from farther away, an something else when they move closer.

"When they get closer to the work it becomes apparent its not what they think it is," Harrington said.

Harrington wants his work to help people accept members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"What that does is break down some barriers and make it more accessible to people," he said.