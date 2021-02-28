No. 25 Rutgers women rally to overcome Penn State 60-55

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Tyia Singleton and Tekia Mack led a fourth-quarter rally as No. 25 Rutgers overcame Penn State for a 60-55 win, the Scarlet Knights’ seventh straight win. Singleton had a pair of baskets and Mack two 3-pointers in a 10-0 run that gave Rutgers the lead for good. Mael Gilles scored 16 points, Arella Auirantes 14 and Mack 12 with Singleton grabbing 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Shay Hagans led Penn State with 15 points, Makenna Marisa had 12 and Cash 11 points with 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double this season