‘Tom & Jerry’ gives box office some life with $13.7M opening

NEW YORK (AP) — A not-so-distant recovery for movie theaters could be glimpsed Sunday, as Warner Bros.′ live-action-animation hybrid “Tom & Jerry” debuted with $13.7 million in ticket sales, the best opening of the year. The better-than-expected opening came despite just 42% of U.S. theaters being open. That’s according to data firm Comscore. “Tom & Jerry” also played in 2,475 North American cinemas simultaneously as it did in the home, where it will stream on HBO Max for a month. Yet “Tom & Jerry” still managed the second-best opening of the pandemic, following Warner Bros.′ “Wonder Woman 1984,” which launched with $16.7 million in December while also landing on HBO Max.