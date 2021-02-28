Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump called for Republican Party unity when he returned to the political stage for the first time since losing the White House to Joe Biden. Trump closed out a conservative political conference in Florida on Sunday, and told cheering attendees that he is sticking with the GOP and not forming a third party. He said Republicans would stand united, yet he also criticized those who supported his impeachment and denounced his incitement of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. The former president also repeated familiar falsehoods about the November election.