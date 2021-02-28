UN says 15 Europe-bound migrants die at sea off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. spokeswoman says at least 15 African migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the Libyan coast. The migrants were on a rubber boat, carrying at least 110 migrants, that embarked from the Libyan coastal town of Zawiya on Friday. The boat started to sink early Sunday. The tragedy is the second shipwreck involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe in just over a week. Libya has become a major transit point for African and Arab migrants hoping to reach Europe, after the North African country plunged into a bloody civil war following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011