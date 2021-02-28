Woman shot in Walmart parking lot dies; 2nd person wounded

WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store in eastern Pennsylvania that also wounded another person. Police said the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday outside the store in Whitehall Township. Officers found the victims near a parked car with the engine still running in the lot. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said the woman had one or more gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. An autopsy is scheduled Monday. No information was available about the second victim and no arrests were immediately announced.