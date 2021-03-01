75 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the US

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The CDC reports more than 75-million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Sunday.

CDC data shows that nearly 50-million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Around 25-million Americans have now been vaccinated with both shots.

Currently, 1.7 million vaccine doses are being given a day in the U.S., based on the seven-day average.

With the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine coming online next week, which requires just a single dose, the pace is expected to increase.