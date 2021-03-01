Armenia’s political tensions rise amid rival rallies

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Amid escalating political tensions, supporters of Armenia’s embattled prime minister and the opposition have rallied at separate sites in the capital of Yerevan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced demands to resign since he signed a peace deal in November that ended six weeks of intense fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Opposition protests seeking his ouster abated during the winter but intensified again last week amid Pashinyan’s rift with Armenia’s military brass. A group of protesters broke into a government building in central Yerevan to press their demand for Pashinyan to step down, but they left shortly afterward without violence.