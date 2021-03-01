‘Nomadland,’ ‘Borat’ win at a socially distant Golden Globes

NEW YORK (AP) — “Nomadland” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” took the top film honors at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, capping a night that featured homebound winners accepting their awards. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler proved nimble hosts during the three-hour ceremony honoring outstanding film and television series. Chadwick Boseman was a posthumous winner for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his widow accepted the award on his behalf in an emotional moment. Streaming services dominated the ceremony, with Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy receiving a best actress award. The Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” won the best comedy series award.