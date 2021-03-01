Bitter cold and frigid wind chills

Tonight: Windy and bitter cold with snow squalls around. Trace to 2” possible in steadiest snow. Wind chills range from -10 to -20. Wind: NW 15-25G35-45+ Some power outages are possible in areas that see the highest gusts. Low: 5-12

Short Term Forecast:

Gusty winds develop this evening and last tonight and could some produce power outages. Wind chills will also drop to 10 to 20 below zero. Lake snow showers could produce 1-2” of snow and dangerous driving conditions with near zero to zero visibility. Things slowly improve Tuesday!





