Car crashes into gift shop; 1 killed, 2 buildings set afire

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a car slammed into a Gettysburg gift shop and burst into flames, killing the driver and setting the building and a neighboring structure on fire. Emergency dispatchers in Adams County said the vehicle crashed into the Blue and Gray Gift Shop shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday. Coroner Pat Felix said Monday afternoon that the male driver of the vehicle had died, but identifying him might take several days. WGAL-TV reports that 25 to 30 departments responded. The station said the neighboring building has several apartments but the six people inside were able to escape safely. Three firefighters were injured.