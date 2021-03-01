Skip to Content

Car crashes into gift shop; 1 killed, 2 buildings set afire

3:43 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say a car slammed into a Gettysburg gift shop and burst into flames, killing the driver and setting the building and a neighboring structure on fire. Emergency dispatchers in Adams County said the vehicle crashed into the Blue and Gray Gift Shop shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday. Coroner Pat Felix said Monday afternoon that the male driver of the vehicle had died, but identifying him might take several days. WGAL-TV reports that 25 to 30 departments responded. The station said the neighboring building has several apartments but the six people inside were able to escape safely. Three firefighters were injured.

Associated Press

