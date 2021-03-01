Damp tonight with more showers in the forecast

Wind Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties from 1 PM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday.

Wind Advisory for Wayne County from 4 PM until 7 AM Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Patchy mist and drizzle. Scattered showers develop late 60%. Temperatures remaining steady between 35-40. Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.



MONDAY: Scattered rain showers early. Showers taper by 9-10am. Snow squalls will move through the region after 2pm. Temperatures will be decreasing from 40 at 7am down to the 20s by 5pm. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 10-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:



Showers from this afternoon are continuing to move out of our region but we will still remain damp overnight with the chance for patchy drizzle and mist. More scattered showers will develop later on as a cold front moves through the region.



Showers will linger into Monday morning with temperatures still on the mild side. However, they will continue to drop through out the day as strong winds out of the northwest bring in colder air from Canada. Starting on Monday afternoon, the atmosphere will be primed for snow squalls to develop along with lake effect snow bands.



Snow will linger overnight into Tuesday but the main concern will be the wind chills as they plummet well below zero.