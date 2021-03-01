Defying deadly crackdown, crowds again protest Myanmar coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar’s biggest city have fired tear gas at defiant crowds who returned to the streets to protest last month’s coup. Monday’s protests came despite reports that security forces had killed at least 18 people a day earlier. The protesters in Yangon were chased as they tried to gather at their usual meeting spot. Demonstrators scattered and sought in vain to rinse the irritating gas from their eyes but later regrouped. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. Since the takeover, the army has leveled several charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. On Monday, her lawyer said Suu Kyi made a court appearance via videoconference and was charged with two more offenses.