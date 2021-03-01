Dog to swap roles with shelter executive director, bring awareness of extended stays

(WBNG) -- The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals will have a different executive director for several hours.

Max, a pit-bull terrier who will have spent 444 days at the shelter on March 3, will spend one day as the organization's executive director.

Meanwhile, Executive Director Stacie Hayes will spend the day in Max's dog kennel.

The purpose of this switch is to bring awareness to animals that spend a long time at shelters and to stress the importance of adopting an animal quickly.

Hayes says she will spend 444 minutes in the kennel on March; One minute for every day Max has been at the shleter.

"Max has been living in a kennel for over a year," she said. "With no comfy couch, no home or human to call his own, and an ever-changing parade of complete strangers judging both him and his behavior."

Hayes says she hopes her staying the kennel will bring attention to Max's story.