Endicott fire crews responded to separate fires on Lincoln Avenue

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Fire Department said it responded to three fires at two locations throughout the weekend.

First, officials said the fire department responded to a house fire at 22 Lincoln Ave. during the late morning Feb. 26. You can read more about that fire by clicking here.

They said the fire was caused by an unattended candle and the building has been partially reoccupied.

At 9:15 p.m. that day, at 20 Lincoln Ave., the fire department responded to another fire. At 7 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to this location again to put out a "deep-seated" fire in the attic. The cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature, officials say.

The fire department said this building cannot be occupied any longer.

The West Corners, Endwell, Vestal and Union Center fire departments assisted along with the Endicott Police Department Union Center and Union ambulance, Broome County Office of Emergency Services, NYSEG and the American Red Cross.