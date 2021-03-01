Ethiopia rebuffs US call to pull outside forces from Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is rebuffing calls by the United States to withdraw troops from the embattled Tigray region. U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is “gravely concerned” by the situation in Tigray, where Ethiopian federal forces and their allies have been battling troops loyal to the regional administration since November. Calling for an international investigation into the reports of human rights violations, Blinken urged the immediate withdrawal from Tigray of troops from the neighboring country of Eritrea and from Amhara, the Ethiopian region bordering Tigray. But Ethiopia’s government says that while it is committed to investigating rights abuses and war crimes, it rejects Washington’s call to withdraw outside troops from Tigray.