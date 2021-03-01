EXPLAINER: How a primary got Hong Kong activists in trouble
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong democracy supporters are being locked up in jail, charged with being a threat to national security. Their arrests come under a new law that has largely silenced dissent in Hong Kong, China says the city needs stability after months of anti-government protests in 2019. Those now facing charges held a primary election for legislators picked through one of the last vestiges of direct democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.