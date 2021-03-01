FASNY shares tips to be “fire safe and smart”

(WBNG) -- With people spending more time at home, The Firemen's Association of New York is reminding residents to be fire safe and smart.

Recently, Broome County has seen a few house fires and the association explains that fires are more common than one would think, especially in the winter.

FASNY says that main areas to keep an eye out for in your home during the winter months include around a heating apparatus, like a furnace or a space heater, and in the kitchen.

The association shared tips on how residents can stay safe, which include having a furnace professionally cleaned and checked, keeping flammable items away from a fireplace, and being mindful in the kitchen.

"Something as simple as you should never pick up a pot with a dish rag," explained John D'Alessandro, FASNY Association Secretary, adding, "A lot of people didn't even realize they grab the pot and the dish towel is dangling down and catches fire."

D'Alessandro added that kitchen fires spread rapidly and to keep pot handles inward and make sure the gas is turned off after cooking.

In case of a grease fire, the association said to not pour water as that will make things worse.

Above all, FASNY says, it's imperative that everyone have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as it could safe your life.

FASNY is looking for volunteer firefighters. For more information, click here.