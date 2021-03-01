Funk scores 22 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 76-73

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taylor Funk had 22 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Richmond 76-73. Rahmir Moore dunked it to give Saint Joseph’s a 76-71 lead with seven seconds left. Cameron Brown had 15 points for Saint Joseph’s. Ryan Daly added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Nathan Cayo scored a career-high 25 points for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Tyler Burton had eight rebounds.