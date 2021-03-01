George Floyd kin joins protest anthem album project

NEW YORK (AP) — The brother of George Floyd plays drums on a forthcoming album of protest anthems. Terrence Floyd is fulfilling a dream of his late brother, who once dabbled in music in Houston’s hip-hop scene. The album’s first single, “No Justice No Peace,” has already been released for purchase and on streaming platforms. A full album of songs is set for release in May, one year after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Billed as the first album of its kind, the project follows a long history of racial justice messages and protest slogans crossing over into popular music and culture.