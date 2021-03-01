German soldier, relative arrested over far-right extremism

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators say a German soldier and a relative have been arrested on suspicion of illegally hoarding weapons and expressing far-right sympathies. Authorities said Monday that the two men were arrested over the weekend in the central state of Hesse. A third man, also a relative, turned himself in to police on Sunday evening. Investigators said they found evidence including firearms, ammunition and explosives in searches of the men’s homes and workplaces. Their statement didn’t specify what branch of the military the soldier belongs to. The arrests come at a time of concern about far-right extremism in the German military, or Bundeswehr.