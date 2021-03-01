Gusty winds, bitter cold

HIGH WIND WARNING for Otsego County from 1 PM Monday until 10 AM Tuesday.

Wind Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 1 PM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday.

Wind Advisory for Wayne County from 4 PM Monday until 7 AM Tuesday.

Wind Chill Advisory for Delaware and Otsego Counties from 12 AM Tuesday until 10 AM Tuesday.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. 0-.05” rain, 0-.50” snow. 30% High 36 (30-38) Wind NW 15-25 G40 mph