Guthrie Chief Quality Officer explains more about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(WBNG) -- As the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will soon be given to Americans, local hospitals share what it means for people in the Twin Tiers.

Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Doctor Michael Scalzone, explains the difference between the new vaccine and that of Moderna and Pfizer.

Dr. Scalzone says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one shot and is more traditional compared to the others which use a newer type of technology. It is also much easier to be stored.

He adds the one-dose could be a game changer for certain people and populations, as it makes it easier for more people to get vaccinated.

Though it is effective against hospitalizations and deaths, Dr. Scalzone admits the public may view it differently since its effectiveness is lower than that of Moderna and Pfizer.

"I think this is a message we're going to have to get in front of the public because people are definitely going to have a preference -- even from a scheduling standpoint as in one shot versus two," explains Dr. Scalzone.

He says it is something that is a concern, and echos statements made by Dr. Fauci saying that Americans should take whichever vaccine they can get first and not try to choose one, as supply is still very limited.

He adds that the medical community is excited by the addition of another vaccine and asserts that the research of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows it is still very effective preventing deaths and hospitalizations.