Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders went 8-2-2 during February with all four losses coming against the Penguins. The teams faced each other six times in the month. The Islanders remained the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home with a 7-0-2 mark at Nassau Coliseum. It was the first time the Penguins were shut out in 20 games this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers shut out the Buffalo Sabres on consecutive days following a 3-0 win. Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl broke the game open by scoring 75 seconds apart early in the second period. James van Riemsdyk also scored in the second period. Sabres captain Jack Eichel’s return after missing two games with a lower-body injury failed to make a difference. Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10 and has gone 125:47 since Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 to lead Butler to a 73-61 upset of No. 8 Villanova. The Bulldogs have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl led the Wildcats with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Villanova became one of seven Top 15 team to lose this weekend. No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas all lost Saturday, and No. 4 Ohio State lost later Sunday to No. 9 Iowa.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81. The Philadelphia Eagles, the team Cross spent his six of his nine NFL seasons with, said Cross’ son, Matthew, confirmed his father died near his home in Roseville, Minnesota. The cause of death was not provided. From Hammond, Indiana, Cross starred in football and track and field at Northwestern. He was drafted in the seventh round by Philadelphia in 1961, was traded to Los Angeles in 1966 and returned to the Eagles in 1969 as a player coach. Cross joined CBS in 1971, becoming the first Black network sports show anchor. He left CBS in 1994.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Funderburk dunked after a Cam Hayes steal to slow down a Pitt rally and swing some late momentum back to N.C. State in a 65-62 Wolfpack victory. Funderburk finished with 13 points in the balanced N.C. State offense. Jericole Hellems notched his second double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Braxton Beverly added 14 points and Manny Bates added 10 points and six blocked shots. Justin Champagnie scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Pitt and pulled down 12 rebounds for his twelfth double-double. Femi Odukale scored 18 with five assists and Terrell Brown scored 11 with 11 rebounds.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski came off two screens to bank home a runner in the lane with the game-winning points in the final seconds as Lafayette clipped Lehigh 71-70 in the regular season finale. Lehigh had three shots in the last 7.7 seconds but none fell as the Explorers held on for the win. Jaworski scored nine for the Explorers, while Kyle Jenkins led with 16 on 6-for-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Neal Quinn added 13 points while Tyrone Perry and E.J. Stephens added 10 each. Ben Li scored 13 to pace Lehigh, Evan Taylor added 12 and Marques Wilson 11 with six assists.