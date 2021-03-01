High Wind Warning from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST

High Wind Warning from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM
EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will increase this afternoon and will
be strongest this evening through tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
