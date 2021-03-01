High Wind Warning from MON 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM

EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will increase this afternoon and will

be strongest this evening through tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.

&&