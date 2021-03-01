Home of NFL’s Detroit Lions hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

DETROIT (AP) — The domed home of the Detroit Lions has welcomed educators and school staff from southeast Michigan for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Although Ford Field can accommodate tens of thousands of fans on NFL Sunday, it hosted considerably fewer during the event. Retailer Meijer and the Michigan Education Special Services Association worked together to identify and schedule 2,600 educational employees still needing the vaccine. The Ford Field event was pre-registration only and at capacity. The educators will return to Ford Field for their second shot in a few weeks.