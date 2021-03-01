Immigrant group wants clear rules on ICE in Philly schools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Latinx immigrant rights organization is asking the School District of Philadelphia to set clear rules and better train staff and teachers on restrictions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement involvement in its schools. Juntos organizers launched its Sanctuary Schools Campaign Monday, calling for more training, clearer district guidelines and renewed financial investment to make schools a safe space for children regardless of their immigration status. The campaign comes a little more than a year after ICE officers detained a pregnant mother who had just dropped off her child at an elementary school last February in Philadelphia, an action that caused ripples of fear through the immigrant and refugee communities.