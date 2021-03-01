Las Vegas panel seeks ideas on mass shooting memorial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A panel planning a permanent memorial to the 2017 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip is making a nationwide call for ideas about how best to remember the 58 people killed and thousands affected by the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Officials on Monday launched a website questionnaire to collect comments until March 14 about issues such as where a memorial should be located. Clark County officials say ticket sales suggested that as many as two-thirds of the 22,000 people who attended the ill-fated country music festival were from other states, including California.