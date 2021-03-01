AP Interview: Nepal worried about supply of COVID-19 vaccine

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has had a successful start of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but authorities are worried about future supplies as the country competes with other nations for much-sought vaccines produced by a handful of manufacturers. Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said in an interview with The Associated Press that the government is negotiating with India’s Serum Institute to obtain 5 million doses for the second stage of the campaign, in which 3.7 million elderly people are to be inoculated starting this weekend. Health officials are worried that there could be a new wave of infections because of large rallies over Parliament’s dissolution by the president last December and its restatement by the Supreme Court last month.