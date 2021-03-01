Over 3,000 without power in Chenango Co.

(WBNG) - NYSEG is dealing with power outages across the Southern Tier.

According to the NYSEG outage map in Chenango County as of 8:45 PM, 3,488 customers are without power.

The majority of those outages are in Bainbridge and McDonough.

Cortland County currently has 1,266 customers without power.

If you need to report an outage click here.

On their website NYSEG said if it’s available, an estimated restoration time specific to your location will be displayed once you enter your phone or account number. You can also call 800.572.1131to report any electricity emergency.