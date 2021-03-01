Owego Rotary Club holding Spring flower fundraiser.

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Rotary Club is raising money for multiple Tioga County food banks as well as disaster relief in Syria through a plant and flower sale.

They're selling plants and flowers, with proceeds going to local food banks such as Catholic Charities in Nichols.

Some of the money will also go toward helping people displaced by conflict in Northwest Syria through an organization called shelter box.

Past president Meredith Bocek says it's a continuation of the group's efforts to help those in need during the pandemic, and giving back to the community is part of the organization's purpose.

"Our fundraising efforts have been limited by the pandemic so it was very appealing for us to fund raise through flower power by selling flowers and bulbs," she said.

To learn more or to purchase flowers, click here.