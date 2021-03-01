Pakistani court grants bail to Christian in blasphemy case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has granted bail to a Christian man convicted in 2018 while still a teenager of insulting Islam by posting a picture of Islam’s holiest site on social media. The court order Monday in the eastern city of Lahore comes more than four years after Nabeel Masih was arrested. He was detained after a mob accused him of committing blasphemy by sharing a picture of Kaaba in Mecca on Facebook. He was 16 years old at the time. According to his lawyer, Naseeb Anjum, Masih was granted bail by the Lahore High Court. It was unclear exactly when Masih would be freed.