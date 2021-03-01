Pennsylvania detention center releases migrant families

LEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania facility used by the U.S. government to detain asylum-seeking immigrants has released several families and is no longer holding children and parents. That’s according to activists and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. The Berks County Residential Center outside Reading was one of three family detention centers in the U.S. that held children and parents who are seeking asylum or who entered the country illegally. Activists have long called for the detention center’s closure. Casey’s office said Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the release of the families. Some 25 people, including 15 children, were released last week.