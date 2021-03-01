Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers. State officials said Monday the changes take effect immediately and reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases. State officials say outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, regardless of venue size. Indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size. For both indoor and outdoor events, venues must require masks and follow physical distancing guidelines,