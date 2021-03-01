Regulator: China not read to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese regulator says Beijing isn’t ready to join the United States in approving Boeing’s 737 Max to return to flying. China was the first country to ground the 737 Max after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. American regulators approved the plane in November to resume commercial flights after Boeing updated software and pilots received additional training. The deputy administrator of China’s aviation agency, Dong Zhiyi, said “major safety concerns” raised by Chinese regulators “have not been fully resolved.” Dong said design changes must pass approval for airworthiness, pilots must received effective training and conclusions of crash reports must be clear.