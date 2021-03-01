Report: US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A report released by the U.S. government’s Afghanistan watchdog has found that America has wasted billions of dollars in the war-torn country on buildings and vehicles that were either abandoned or destroyed. The agency says that $7.8 billion were reviewed since 2008 on buildings and vehicles, but only $343.2 million worth of property “were maintained in good condition.” The watchdog, known by its acronym SIGAR, oversees American taxpayer money spent in the protracted conflict. The report reveals that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.