Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are considering reshaping parts of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by the House. As they do, party leaders who are hoping to salvage a minimum wage increase have abandoned one proposal aimed at pressuring big companies to boost workers’ pay. The chances seem slim that Senate Democrats will find a way to include a minimum wage boost in the massive relief package. Last week, the nonpartisan parliamentarian said it violated the chamber’s rules and had to fall from the bill. Compared to that, most other changes the party is considering seem modest.