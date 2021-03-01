Smart Schools Bond Act grants Southern Tier schools with millions of dollars in aid for improvements

(WBNG) -- With more than five million dollars awarded through the Smart Schools Bond Act, the Binghamton City School District is making a few upgrades.

The district is entering phase two of improvements, budgeting $1.2 million for renovations, new security measures, and improved vestibules.

"It's a security upgrade. You enter one door, sign in, you're vetted, and then the second door will open so you can actually get to the student-occupied portions of the building," said Eric Wilson, Binghamton City School District executive director of human resources and operations.

Along with new safety measures, the district is improving and staying up-to-date with the latest technologies.

"Wireless hubs, switches, routes, and actual physical wiring within our school building," said Wilson.

The district has improved internet connectivity, and is even making the switch from SMART boards to interactive televisions. While the Smart Schools Bond Act has been around for years, the aid it's providing to the district is paying off now, especially during a pandemic.

"Teachers and students have learned about new virtual learning opportunities," said Wilson. "I would hope that when we return to full in-person education after this pandemic subsides, we'll be incorporating those technologies, and some of the software, and some of the strategies to engage students."

Phase two of the district's investment plan is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022. Maine-Endwell Central School District and Norwich City School District received funding for improvements as well.