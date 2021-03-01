Snow Squall Warning until MON 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EST FOR

SOUTHEASTERN BROOME…SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE…SOUTH CENTRAL CHENANGO

AND NORTHWESTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES…

At 623 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from near Sanitaria Springs to near Sanford to near Roscoe,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Wind gusts greater than 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar and webcams.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highway exits…

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 84, and between 87A and 94.

Interstate 88 between 6 and 8.

Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Walton, Sanford, Colchester, Deposit, Coventry, Bainbridge,

Hamden, Masonville and Windsor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the

visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

Wet roadways will quickly become snow covered and freeze underneath.

This will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and

dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction.

&&