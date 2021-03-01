Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top utilities regulator resigned Monday, in the widening fallout from blackouts triggered by an unusually heavy and widespread winter storm that left millions in the state without power and water for days. Public Utilities Commission chair DeAnn Walker is the highest-ranking official to step down in the aftermath of one of the largest power outages in U.S. history. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Walker to the commission in 2017. In a letter to Abbott, she says she accepts her role in the outages, but that others should come forward to acknowledge how their actions and inactions contributed to the catastrophe.