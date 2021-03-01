The Better Business Bureau’s 2020 Risk Index Report gives insight into some of the riskiest scams

(WBNG) -- The Better Business Bureau released its 2020 Risk Index Report which highlights which online scams were most effective during the past year.

The BBB reported a 25% increase in scams from 2019.

The top 3 online purchase scams include :

Pet and Pet Supplies Medical and Nutrition Motor Vehicles and Parts

For the first time, adults ages 18-24, a demographic who grew up with technology, caught up to financial losses to those aged 65+.

The BBB explains that one of the reasons younger adults have been taken advantage of is because of how they are getting their pay check.

"They don't get paychecks -- everyone gets direct deposits. You don't see a check as much," explained Melanie McGovern, Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau in Upstate, NY, adding, "The younger generation doesn't see checks as much as the older generation does. That's why we think the check scams were so prevalent because the younger generation doesn't know what to look for in a fake check."

The BBB also reports that Amazon was the second most impersonated brand by scammers.

But, even with scams on the rise, the BBB says that money loss overall was less than in 2019.