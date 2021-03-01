Thousands flee rebel violence in Central African Republic

BANGASSOU, Central African Republic (AP) — Monique Moukidje fled her home in Central African Republic’s town of Bangassou in January when rebels attacked with heavy weapons, the fighting killing more than a dozen people. She is among an estimated 240,000 people displaced in the country since mid-December when rebels calling themselves the Coalition of Patriots for Change launched attacks to disrupt the Dec. 27 elections and then to destabilize the newly-elected government. The rebels’ fighting has enveloped the country and caused a humanitarian crisis in the already unstable nation. Hundreds of thousands of people are without basic food or health care, and with the main roads between Central African Republic and Cameroon closed for almost two months, prices have skyrocketed leaving families unable to afford food.