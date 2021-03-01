Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it has begun labeling tweets that include misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines. It will also start using a “strike system” to remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rule. The company says it started Monday using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against COVID vaccine misinformation. Eventually, this work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, the company said. Twitter had already banned some COVID-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death.